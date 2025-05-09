New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in an event to celebrate the 77th independence day of Israel here on Thursday.

In a post on X, the agriculture and rural development minister shared some visuals from the event held at Israel Embassy, and said both the nations should further strengthen their strategic partnership.

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

"Participated in Israel's 77th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi today. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all my friends from Israel on this auspicious occasion," Chouhan said.

"As we celebrate this important day for Israel, let us take this opportunity to further strengthen our strategic partnership and reaffirm our shared commitment to the development and well-being of both our nations," he said.

Also Read | 'It Is Up to Pakistan to De-escalate, Will Respond to Further Actions by Islamabad': India.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, in a post on X, said India gave "high importance" to Israel's Independence Day reception in New Delhi by sending one of the seniormost cabinet ministers to join the celebration.

"Chouhan spoke about Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's terrorist acts and said it is time not just to condemn it but to give proper reply. The entire hall applauded very warmly," he said.

Vijay also shared a short video of the minister speaking at the event.

Chouhan said the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was not just a strike on tourism and communal harmony but also on humanity.

"It was an attack on the idea of India. It is not the time to just condemn anymore, it is time to take firm action," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)