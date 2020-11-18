Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday offered prayers at Lord Balaji temple to help people get rid of coronavirus and help Madhya Pradesh along with India to become self-sustainable.

While speaking to media after darshan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I prayed to the Almighty to help us get rid of coronavirus. As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to lead India as Atmanirbhar Bharat, I prayed that India and Madhya Pradesh should become self-sustainable with the help of the citizens of the country. Everyone should lead a happy and prosperous life. I prayed for the overall development of the country."

Later, in a Hindi tweet, Madhya Pradesh CM informed about his religious visit and said he prayed for the prosperity of India.

"Today, after visiting Lord Shri Vyankatesh Balaji, I prayed for the overall welfare of everyone. May God grant happiness, health and prosperity to all of us and let the state be prosperous," said Chouhan. (ANI)

