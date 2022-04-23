Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Shoes of Fatehabad BJP MLA Chotelal Verma were allegedly stolen after he went to inaugurate a fair in Agra on Friday evening.

Verma had arrived to inaugurate the two-day fair being held at the Mata Sati temple at the village in Tippuri on Shamsabad road. After the shoes were stolen, the MLA had to return home barefoot.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Verma said, "Some poor man might have worn my shoes. I wish Mata Sati to do good to that poor man and keep him happy."

"The workers and organizers looked for the shoes here and there for a long time but the shoes were not found. Then, I decided to return back home barefoot," he added. (ANI)

