New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A 30-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly stabbed to death in Northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura on Thursday.

The victim, Shehnawaz, used to run a general store in the area.

According to Delhi Police, some people attacked Shehnawaz with a knife on Thursday night. On information, police came to the spot and shifted him to the hospital. Shehnawaz succumbed to the injuries.

Police registered a case. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

