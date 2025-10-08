Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], October 8 (ANI): Amid heavy rainfall, the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, along with the Rudraprayag district administration and police, urged pilgrims to bring warm clothing, medicines, and other essential health-related items on Wednesday.

Vineet Chandra Posti, a member of the Kedarnath Temple Committee, noted that Kedarnath Dham has been experiencing snowfall for the past two days. The temple committee member further assures that all necessary arrangements, including darshan lines, are being effectively managed by the temple committee, local administration, ITBP, and the army.

"For the last two days, Kedarnath has been witnessing heavy snowfall. We appeal to people to bring warm clothing, medicines, and other essential health-related items during their visit. The temple committee, local administration, ITBP, and the army are effectively taking care of all necessary arrangements, including smooth darshan lines,"said Posti.

The member of the Kedarnath Temple Committee also asserted that the temple committee is making special efforts, in coordination with local authorities, to ensure that no devotee misses the opportunity to offer prayers at Baba Kedar's divine shrine.

"The temple committee is making special efforts to ensure that no devotee in the sacred Baba Kedar's divine shrine misses the opportunity to offer darshan at Baba Kedar's divine shrine," added Posti.

Meanwhile, the portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be ceremoniously closed for the winter season on October 23 this year, according to the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). The Committee told ANI that the portals of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter on November 25 at 2:56 PM this year.

Additionally, the auspicious time (muhurat) for the departure of Shri Uddhav Ji and Shri Kuber Ji to Pandukeshwar, as well as for the Adi Guru Shankaracharya's Gaddi and Vishnu's vehicle, Shri Garud Ji, to proceed to their winter seat at the Narsingh Temple, Jyotirmath, will also be determined. (ANI)

