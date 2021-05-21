Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 21 (ANI): On the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, volunteers of the Shri Hindu Takht organisation on Friday paid a tribute by bathing his statue with milk in Ludhiana.

The ceremony was held near Chand theatre in the presence of Shri Hindu Takht Punjab President Varun Mehta and other activists like Shivam Verma and Rohit Sharma Bhutto.

Speaking to ANI, Varun Mehta said, "Rajiv Gandhi took oath as the Prime Minister of the country at the age of 40. To ensure the participation of youth in the politics of this country, he empowered them to vote at the age of 18. The computer revolution in this country is also because of him. He had always stoutly opposed terrorism on the world stage. Therefore, to restore peace in Sri Lanka, he had to give his martyrdom."

"It is because of him, the youth got a chance in the democratic system of the country. That is why Shri Hindu Takht paid tribute to the martyred young Prime Minister of the country Rajiv Gandhi by bathing his statue with milk and garlands. It is our duty to honour the martyrdom of the martyrs and to make future generations aware of the martyrdom of the martyrs," he added.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

