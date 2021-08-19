New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police and asked who will compensate fellow party MP, Shashi Tharoor for the loss of his reputation over the years of 'biased investigation' in Sunanda Pushkar death case.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday discharged Tharoor from the charges pressed by Delhi Police in connection with the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, "Shashi Tharoor discharged. Shashi: Innocent. Delhi Police: Guilty. Of: Harassment. Biased investigation. Destroying his reputation. Who will compensate?"

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar was the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former union minister, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Yesterday, Tharoor thanked the court for its judgement and said, "...Significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of Sunanda...Fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace."

Addressing media persons, after the verdict of the court, Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, the counsel for Shashi Tharoor had said: "I am delighted to hear the pronouncement of discharge for Dr Shashi Tharoor. It was a long battle of seven years. Ultimately justice has prevailed. He had faith in the judicial system right from the beginning. I had always advised Dr Tharoor not to make any public statement as the matter was sub judice in the court. The charges levelled by the police for abetment to suicide and cruelty were absurd and preposterous. (ANI)

