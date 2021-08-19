New Delhi, August 19: The admit card for JIPMER 2021 has been released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry for the Senior Resident. Candidates who applied for the senior resident exam can download their JIPMER PG hall tickets from the JIPMER official website jipmer.edu.in. The candidates will have to use their user ID and password created at the time of registration for the exam to download the admit card. Click here for the direct link.

The Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) had released the job notification earlier. The jobs were for various Senior Resident Posts on regular basis for Puducherry and Karaikal.

JIPMER Admit Card 2021: How To Download Hall Ticket Online

Candidates have to visit the official website of JIPMER-- jipmer.edu.in or click on this direct link On the homepage, go to the latest updates section Click on the link that states "HALL TICKET LINK - RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SENIOR RESIDENT ON REGULAR BASIS FOR PUDUCHERRY & KARAIKAL" On clicking, a new page would open where the candidate has to enter the user ID and password. Click on 'Login' and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. You can view the hall ticket and download it for future reference.

According to reports, JIPMER will not hold a separate entrance exam for admission to undergraduate Nursing and Allied Health Science programmes. Reports inform that the students will be shortlisted on basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) scores.

