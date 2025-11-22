Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): A delegation from the SIDCUL Entrepreneur Welfare Society, Pantnagar, called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state's silver jubilee celebrations as well as for creating a favourable industrial environment in the state under his able leadership.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Disabled Man Publicly Urinated Upon by 2 of His Relatives in Madhya Pradesh; Key Accused Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Dhami on Saturday released the book "Uttarakhand State's New Political History" written by senior journalist Jai Singh Rawat at the Chief Minister's residence.

According to an official statement from the CM's office, the book presents a comprehensive and authentic documentation of the political, administrative, and sequential development of the state of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi Pitches Global Cooperation, Disaster Resilience and Clean Energy at Session 2 Meet in Johannesburg.

Dignitaries, authors, journalists, and public representatives present at the occasion extended their heartfelt congratulations to author Jai Singh Rawat for his contribution.

The Chief Minister said that Rawat has compiled the 25-year political journey of the state after its formation with remarkable coherence and authenticity, which is highly commendable.

He said that although several books are available on Uttarakhand's history, culture, and folk traditions, documenting the past two and a half decades of post-statehood events based on facts, documents, and analysis is a challenging task - one that the author has accomplished with excellence.

"Divided into five sections, the book will prove especially useful for researchers, students, and youth preparing for administrative services," the statement added.

Dhami said that after its formation, Uttarakhand also went through a phase of political instability, which affected the speed of development. "Rawat has presented this entire period authentically, creating an important historical compilation with the help of rare documents and press clippings," he said.

He added, "Writing history is a serious responsibility - it requires factual accuracy, vision, and integrity. Mr. Rawat has preserved this period with journalistic sincerity and courage."

Emphasising the importance of reading, the Chief Minister said that although information is instantly available in today's internet age, the value of books can never diminish. Books enrich our thoughts and preserve knowledge in a lasting form.

Appealing to everyone, the Chief Minister said, "In any program, give a book, not a bouquet. This will enhance interest in reading and also encourage authors." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)