Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected the BJP's demand for the resignation of Minister Priyanka Kharge in connection with the suicide of a contractor. He described the demand as an allegation driven by political hatred.

"Minister Priyanka Kharge's name is not on the death note of Bidar contractor Sachin, who committed suicide. There is neither any role nor evidence linking her to this case. Hence, the question of resignation does not arise," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"However, the minister has stated that she is ready for any inquiry. In a similar case, BJP's KS Eshwarappa's name was written on the death note. The investigation into the complaint filed in connection with the case has been entrusted to the CID, and appropriate action will be taken after receiving the report," he added.

Responding to the BJP's insistence that the investigation should be handed over to the CBI, the chief minister asked whether the BJP has no faith in the state police.

"When the BJP was in power, not a single case was handed over to the CBI. The BJP has no morals to demand that the CBI should investigate," he said.

The chief minister further stated that he would discuss the expansion of the cabinet after consulting with party leaders.

The BJP had demanded the resignation of Priyanka Kharge, alleging that Sachin died by suicide due to harassment and threats from Minister Priyanka Kharge's close aide, Raju Kapanur.

The BJP alleged that contractors have been facing difficulties under the Congress government in the state. It claimed that financial troubles and stress are driving contractors to commit suicide.

"Since the day the Congress government came to power, contractors have been facing a very anxious situation. They are in financial trouble and are devastated. Extreme financial stress is driving them to commit suicide. The pressures from officials under the influence of the minister and those close to them are suffocating the contractors," BJP State President BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa wrote on X. (ANI)

