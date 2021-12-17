Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 17 (ANI): Punjab government has appointed Vigilance Bureau Chief Siddharth Chattopadhyaya as the new Director-General of Police replacing IPS Iqbal Preet Sahota, said a press release by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice on Friday.

Chattopadhyaya has been given an additional charge and has replaced Iqbal Preet Sahota, added the press release.

"In place of Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, IPS (PB:1988) Special DGP Armed Bn, Jalandhar, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, IPS (PB:1986) DGP, PSPCL, Patiala shall look after the work of Director General of Police, Punjab (HoPF) in addition to his present duties until a fresh appointment is made to the post of Director General of Police, Punjab (HoPF) as per the prescribed procedure," said the statement.

Sahota was given the additional charge of Director General of Police in September this year. (ANI)

