Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government has made "significant" efforts to strengthen the mandate of the state police complaint authority.

The authority was established to address grievances related to police misconduct.

"Our goal was to pursue a fair path in addressing public grievances. Upon assuming office, there were complaints regarding non-registration of FIRs. In response, directives were issued to ensure that FIRs should be registered for every individual visiting a police station," the chief minister said while addressing a national conference on the Haryana Police Complaint Authority.

Regarding police reforms, Khattar highlighted the establishment of the Haryana State Enforcement Bureau to strengthen law enforcement capabilities, particularly in addressing financial irregularities such as tax evasion, electricity theft, mining theft, and illegal canal water usage, according to an official statement.

He said after assuming office in 2014, his aim from the very first day was to curb corruption in the state. For this, Khattar said, he has taken many effective steps to ensure transparency in governance.

In addition, Khattar said, his government has established 33 women police stations and also increased the female representation in the police force.

