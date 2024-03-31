Gangtok, Mar 30 (PTI) Altogether 147 candidates are in the fray for 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim as five nominations have been withdrawn, an official said on Saturday.

The assembly elections in the Himalayan state will be held on April 19.

Chief Minister PS Tamang and five-term former CM Pawan Kumar Chamling are contesting the elections.

One independent candidate withdrew his name from the Sangha seat in Gangtok district. Altogether 44 candidates are fighting in nine assembly constituencies in the district.

Soreng district with four assembly segments, including the Soreng-Chakung seat in which Tamang is a candidate, has 16 nominees as no candidate withdrew nominations.

In Pakyong district, two candidates withdrew nominations from Chujachen and Namcheybung assembly seats, and now 24 are in the fray in five assembly seats with Tamang and Chamling being prominent nominees from Rhenock and Namcheybung constituencies.

An independent candidate withdrew nomination from the Yangang assembly seat in Namchi, leaving 29 candidates, including Chamling who is contesting from Poklok Kamrang. There are seven assembly constituencies in the district.

In Gyalshing district, one candidate withdrew nomination from the Yuksam Tashiding assembly segment and now 25 candidates are in the fray in four constituencies.

There was no withdrawal in Mangan district which has nine candidates contesting three assembly constituencies.

Fourteen candidates are in the fray in the lone Lok Sabha seat at the end of the withdrawal candidature, according to the Office of Chief Electoral Officer.

