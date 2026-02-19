Kolkata, February 19: The Sikkim State Lotteries will shortly declare the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery results for today, February 19. The much-awaited results will be announced from Gangtok, Sikkim, bringing excitement to thousands of lottery enthusiasts across the country who purchased tickets for this draw.

Participants who bought tickets for the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery on February 19 will be able to check the full list of winning numbers and results once they are officially released. As per the usual schedule, the announcement will take place in the evening hours, and results will be made available shortly after the draw is completed. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-611 Lottery Result of 19.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Lottery lovers can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery, where the winning ticket numbers and prize details will be declared in real time. The live draw ensures transparency and allows participants to follow the results as they happen. Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of February 19 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

It is important for ticket holders to carefully verify their ticket numbers against the officially announced results. Winners are advised to keep their original lottery tickets safe, as these are mandatory for claiming prizes. Any mismatch or damage to the ticket may lead to complications during the prize claim process.

Sikkim Lottery Live Streaming

Notably, the first prize for Sikkim’s Dear Supreme Thursday weekly lottery stands at a massive INR 50 lakh, making it one of the most attractive weekly lottery draws in the country. Apart from the bumper first prize, several other attractive prizes are also up for grabs across different categories.

Once declared, detailed result sheets, including series-wise winning numbers, will be available for public viewing. Participants are encouraged to rely only on official and verified sources while checking the results for February 19.

