The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, March 26, announced the names of nine candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim. The list of nine names comes a day after the saffron party released a list of 14 candidates for the 32 seats of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly. BJP Announces Candidates for Sikkim Assembly, Lok Sabha Polls.

BJP Announces Candidates for Sikkim Assembly

Bharatiya Janata Party releases names of nine candidates for upcoming Assembly elections in Sikkim pic.twitter.com/9V7O88ur5w — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2024

