The Congress party on Saturday, March 23, released its first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly elections. The first list for Assembly polls in Sikkim contains 18 names. The grand old party has fielded Kamal Lepcha from the Yoksham seat, Gopal Chettri from Chujacen and Sumitra Rai from the Arithang seat. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Fourth List of 46 Candidates, Digvijay Singh To Contest From Rajgarh; Check Names of Candidates.

Congress First List for Sikkim Assembly Polls

Congress releases the first list of 18 candidates for the upcoming Sikkim Assembly polls pic.twitter.com/EfpaV3Sc10 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2024

