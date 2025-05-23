Gangtok, May 23 (PTI) An Army officer from Sikkim Scouts died while rescuing a fellow soldier from drowning in a gushing mountain stream in the Himalayan state, a Defence statement said on Friday.

The incident took place during an operational patrol on Thursday morning as Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari led a route-clearing team towards a tactical forward base being established in the high-altitude terrain of North Sikkim.

Around 11 am, Agniveer Stephan Subba lost his balance while crossing a makeshift log bridge and was swiftly carried away by the strong current.

"Without hesitation, Lt. Tiwari plunged into the frigid waters to save his teammate. He was soon joined by Naik Pukar Katel, and together, they managed to pull Subba to safety. However, in the process, Lt. Tiwari himself was overcome by the force of the current and swept away. His body was recovered nearly 800 meters downstream within half an hour," the statement said.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army paid homage to the young officer on Friday through a solemn message on X: "Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC, and all ranks offer heartfelt condolences on the loss of Lt Shashank Tiwari, who made the ultimate sacrifice while rescuing a comrade during an operational patrol in the high-altitude area of #NorthSikkim. The #IndianArmy stands united with his family."

Lt. Tiwari was commissioned into service on December 14, 2024, and had already displayed unwavering commitment and courage within a few months of service.

A native of Gadopur Majhwa village in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, he was the only child of his parents. His father is a retired Indian Navy sailor. Lt. Tiwari completed his schooling in Ayodhya and was admired by peers for his discipline and dedication.

"His sacrifice has been hailed across the nation, and he will be remembered as a symbol of valour and selflessness in the face of danger," it said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took to Facebook to pay respect to the soldier, stating, "Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a young and brave officer of the Indian Army, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, who laid down his life while on patrol in the severe terrain of North Sikkim. His courage, sense of duty, and commitment to the country will forever be remembered."

The CM said that on behalf of the people of Sikkim, he extended his deepest condolences to Lt. Tiwari's family and loved ones.

"We stand with them in this moment of profound grief and honour his sacrifice with the utmost respect and gratitude," he added.

