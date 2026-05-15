India News | Sikkim Govt Announces Austerity Measures, Directs 50% Work-from-home

Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 15 (ANI): The Government of Sikkim, through the Home Department, has issued a notification announcing a series of austerity measures and resource conservation measures with effect from May 18, 2026. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal to reduce petroleum consumption amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

According to the announcement, the new guidelines include a 50% reduction in the Chief Minister's vehicle convoy and a shift to a five-day work week for government offices. To further streamline resources, the state has directed work-from-home arrangements for 50% of its workforce on a roster basis and imposed a 30% cut in fuel allotments for official vehicles.

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Additional restrictions include a one-year ban on purchasing new government vehicles, excluding those for police and emergency services and the suspension of official foreign travel unless required for medical emergencies.

The state is also extending the odd-even vehicle rule to all districts and prohibiting the use of government vehicles on weekends. According to the notification, these interim steps are being implemented in the larger public interest to ensure public security and the efficient utilisation of state assets, while encouraging officials to prioritise virtual meetings and public transport.

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In a move to reduce government expenditure, the Sikkim administration has decided to cut the Chief Minister's vehicle carcade by half and reduce fuel allotments for all state officials by 30%. The decision follows a directive from the state's Home Department aimed at moderating fuel consumption across all government institutions.

Meanwhile, the Government of Tripura has issued a new memorandum announcing austerity measures aimed at reducing government expenditure and conserving fuel.

The order, released by the General Administration (Administrative Reforms) Department on May 13, 2026, comes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal urging citizens and institutions to save fuel and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible.

According to the memorandum, all Heads of Department (HoDs) have been directed to ensure that only 50 per cent of Group C and Group D employees attend office daily, while the remaining employees will work from home. Departments have also been instructed to prepare weekly duty rosters, allowing employees to attend the office on alternate weeks. The preference in the first week is to be given to staff residing close to their workplaces.

The order further states that employees working from home must remain available through telephone and electronic communication at all times and should report to the office whenever required for urgent work.

The memorandum has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders are issued by the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption by adopting public transport, electric buses, and carpooling. Furthermore, he encouraged working from home and reducing gold purchases to help lower India's import burden.

"Those who have a car should take more people along in one vehicle. Digital technology has now made so many things easy that technology's assistance will also be very beneficial for us. It is essential that priority be given to virtual meetings and work from home in both government and private offices... A huge amount of the country's money also goes abroad on gold imports. Therefore, I would urge all of you, my fellow countrymen, to postpone the purchase of gold until the situation returns to normal. Today, the need of the hour is that we turn "Vocal for Local" into a people's movement. Instead of foreign goods, adopt local products. Empower the entrepreneurs of your village, your city, your country." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)