Gangtok, Jan 26 (PTI) The 72nd Republic Day was celebrated across Sikkim on Tuesday with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Hoisting the Tricolour at Paljor Stadium here, Governor Ganga Prasad lauded the Sikkim government for maintaining the balance of protecting people from COVID-19 while ensuring the economic stability of the state.

He said there was no cut in salaries and the health infrastructure of the state improved during the pandemic.

The state government proposes to build a 13-km cable car and four tunnels on the Rangpo-Ranipool-Tadong-Gangtok route to ease traffic congestion, he said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang thanked the people of the state for displaying a sense of responsibility and cooperation towards adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

He said the government aims to turn Sikkim into an education hub with state-of-art infrastructure and regular training of teachers and the Centre of Excellence at Chakung will be a shining example of the administration's intent.

Expressing hope that the tourist inflow to the state will reach pre-COVID levels, Tamang said a new road connecting Nepal's Taplajung and Sikkim's Chwabhanjyang has been completed and a foreign registration office opened at Rammam check-post so that international tourists can directly enter the state without having to travel to Rangpo or Melli.

He said the administration is focusing on increasing farm and dairy production.

Tamang said that the development of the IT sector in Sikkim will boost the state's economy.

The state government is also providing housing to homeless people in both rural and urban areas to ensure that everyone has a roof over his/her head, he said.

He said the government has formulated women-centric policies, including the first-of-its-kind reservation for women in tenders for government contractual work, and is proposing to create a women special task force in the police.

The chief minister hoped that the recommencement of flights from Pakyong airport will benefit the people of the state besides boosting the tourism sector.

