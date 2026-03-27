Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], March 26 (ANI): A Government Resolution seeking the renaming of Pakyong Airport as Trilochan Pokhrel Airport was adopted by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

This resolution was proposed by Minister, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Tshering Thendup Bhutia, which was seconded by MLA, Aditya Golay (Tamang).

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The proposal sought the renaming of Pakyong Airport, a greenfield airport located at an altitude of 4,848 feet, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 as the 100th airport of the country. It serves as a symbol of national integration and the primary air connectivity for the state. The proposal recommends renaming it as Trilochan Pokhrel Airport, according to a release.

The Sikkim Cabinet has already approved the proposal on March 19, and the Assembly has formally recommended to the Government of India that the airport be officially renamed as a lasting tribute to Trilochan Pokhrel's legacy, the release stated.

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Late Trilochan Pokhrel, also known as "Bande Pokhrel" or "Gandhi Pokhrel", was born in Tareythang, East Sikkim, and is widely regarded as the first Indian independence activist from the state of Sikkim. He was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and actively participated in key national movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement. He also promoted Gandhian ideals of simplicity, self-reliance, and non-violence, encouraging the use of khadi and local industries across Sikkim.

The resolution emphasises his role in linking Sikkim to the broader Indian freedom struggle, preserving regional history, and inspiring future generations.

The House on Thursday also passed the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, for the First Supplementary Demands for Grants, 2025-2026, moved by the leader of the House, Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang

The Sikkim Appropriation Bill, (Bill No. 1 of 2026) is introduced in pursuance of clause (1) of Article 204 read with Article 205 of the Constitution of India to provide for the appropriation from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim of the money required to meet the supplementary expenditure charged in the Consolidated Fund of the State of Sikkim and Supplementary Grants made by the Sikkim Legislative Assembly for the expenditure of the Government of Sikkim for the remaining part of the financial year 2025-26. (ANI)

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