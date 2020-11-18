Gangtok, Nov 17 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,548 on Tuesday as 27 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

A 75-year-old man succumbed to the infection, pushing the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 92, he said.

East Sikkim district reported 20 new cases, while South Sikkim registered seven fresh infections, State IEC member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim now has 312 active coronavirus cases, while 4,060 people have recovered from the disease and 84 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far tested 60,015 samples for COVID-19, including 179 in the last 24 hours, Bhutia added.

