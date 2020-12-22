Gangtok, Dec 22 (PTI) Sikkim reported 34 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 5,610, an official said on Tuesday.

The state Information Education Communiation (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said that East Sikkim registered 26 new cases, while South Sikkim and West Sikkim recorded seven and one case respectively.

Sikkim at present has 378 active COVID-19 cases, while 94 others have migrated to other states and 5,014 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

A total of 124 people have died due to COVID-19 so far in the state, he said.

East Sikkim district has reported the highest number of cases at 4,224.

Sikkim has tested 67,108 samples so far, including 220 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

