Gangtok, Jul 9 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 39,401 as 59 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 457, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 23 per cent as 59 new cases were detected out of 247 samples tested, it said.

East Sikkim district registered 37 new cases followed by 12 in South Sikkim, six in West Sikkim and four in North Sikkim district.

The Himalayan state now has 146 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,036 persons have recovered from the disease and 762 others have migrated to other states.

A total of 3,43,314 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19, it added.

