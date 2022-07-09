Mumbai, July 9: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is all set to launch two prominent bus routes from Monday, July 11.

According to a report in the Times of India, the two new BEST routes will be from T2 International Airport to Kharghar and one circular bus route from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Bombay Hospital-Churchgate station and back.

"Both the routes will benefit scores of office-goers, fliers and other commuters," said BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade. Mumbai: BMC Cancels 10% Water Cut As Stocks in Lakes Improve, Urge Citizens To Use Water Cautiously.

The AC midi bus from T2 airport will run throughout the week, and will operate with 90 minutes frequency. Officials said that the ticket price for Vashi will be Rs 150, Seawood Rs 175, CBD Belapur Rs 225 and Kharghar Rs 250.

On the other hand, the ring route will be operated from CSMT in a ring pattern via Mahapalika Marg, Gymkhana, Metro Cinema, Ayakar Bhavan, Churchgate station, Hutatma chowk and back to CSMT station. Mumbai Traffic Police Urge People To Follow 'Monsoon Safety', Say 'Compromise on Road Safety Won't Be Tolerated!'.

An official said that the bus will be operated during the peak hour period in the morning and evening from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

Additionally, the BEST will also operate two extra buses in the evening on route A-115 from Mantralaya/YB Chavan Centre to CSMT daily.

