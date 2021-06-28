Gangtok, Jun 28 (PTI) Sikkim has reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours pushing the caseload to 20,182, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The Himalayan state also reported three more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the same period, taking the toll to 304, the bulletin said.

East Sikkim registered 32 COVID-19 positive cases, followed by 29 in South Sikkim, 8 in West Sikkim and 2 in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 2,027 active cases, while 252 people have migrated toother states and 17,599 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease.

The Himalayan state has tested 454 samples for COVID- 19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 1,62,209 so far.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the state stands at 15.6 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 87.2 per cent.

