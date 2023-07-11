New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Sikkim has topped the northeastern states in addressing public grievances, followed by Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The government of Sikkim tops the ranking among the North Eastern States with a score of 66.70 per cent, followed by the Government of Assam with a score of 57.45 per cent and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh with a score of 52.30 per cent. Sikkim has disposed of 173 grievances with an average closing time of 43 days from January to June 2023.

The ranking was made in the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report, released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) under the Personnel Ministry, for states for June 2023.

"The Grievance Redressal Index includes 2 dimensions and 4 indicators. The initiation of rankings is part of the DARPG’s effort to improve the grievance redressal and delivery amongst States/UTs and in line with the recommendations of the 127th Parliamentary Standing Committee which recommended that DARPG should monitor the effective redressal of grievances in the North Eastern States," the release stated.

The Ministry further stated, "Government of Lakshadweep tops the ranking among the Union Territories with a score of 70.41 per cent followed by the Government of Andaman and Nicobar with a score of 64.55 per cent and Government of Ladakh with a score of 55.25 per cent. Lakshadweep has disposed of 181 grievances with an average closing time of 14 days to emerge as the topper of this group."

Meanwhile, the Government of Uttar Pradesh topped the ranking among States with more than 17,500 grievances with a score of 63.90 per cent, followed by the Government of Jharkhand with a score of 48.95 per cent and the Government of Madhya Pradesh with a score of 43.53 per cent. Uttar Pradesh has disposed of 1,23,633 grievances with an average closing time of 24 days to emerge as the topper of this group.

The Government of Telangana topped the rankings in States with less than 17,500 grievances with a score of 74.44 per cent followed by the Government of Chhattisgarh with a score of 57.50 per cent and the Government of Kerala with a score of 52.16 per cent. Telangana has disposed of 3,043 grievances with an average closing time of 7 days to emerge as the topper of this group, the Ministry stated.

The report also brings out the deliberations made during the meeting between the Secretary, DARPG, V Srinivas and the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on June 23, 2023. The objective of the meeting was to assess the status of grievance disposal in the Union Territory (UT) on the Central Government grievance portal CPGRAMS as well as Jammu and Kashmir government grievance portal JKIGRAMS. The Nodal Officers across the UT also attended the meeting.

A total of 62,929 grievances were redressed by the state and Union Territories in June 2023. This has meant that the pendency reduced to 1,88,275 grievances across the states/UTs Governments. (ANI)

