Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], October 20 (ANI): In a heartwarming celebration of compassion towards animals, the Animal Helpline Organisation in Siliguri observed Kukur Tihar Puja on Monday at its street dog rescue centre to honour dogs. Kukur Tihar, which literally means the "worship of dogs," is a mini-festival celebrated by animal lovers during Diwali.

Founder of animal helpline, Priya Rudra, said that the festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm.

"We are celebrating Kukur Tihar today. We celebrate this every year with great pomp and show. Kukur Tihar is very special for us because these animals come to us with injuries and in poor condition. We nurse them back to health. So, these are very special for us. They are very scared when they come to us, but when they get food and love here, they change and turn very loving. We do not know when their birthday is, so there should be a special day for them; just like festivals are special for us humans," Rudra told ANI.

She added that the rescued dogs are treated with love and care on the occasion.

"Dogs are garlanded and given sweets. A tilak is done, and prayers are offered for them. They are given breakfast and then lunch. Many people donate to us and send food for the dogs. Today is a special day for them. For lunch, they would be given chicken rice and dal today. In the evening, they would be given a pedigree and then rice at night. We rescue them throughout the year. It has the same importance as a birthday for a child. Those who hate stray dogs, I would tell them to live in reality. Many natural calamities occur, such as floods and earthquakes," she said.

Calling for compassion towards stray animals, Rudra said, "These creatures are made by god just like humans. Humans are the most intelligent in this world, so it is their responsibility to take care of other creatures. Hatred towards stray dogs is unwarranted; they deserve humanity. We have over 60 stray dogs who are being treated. We have over 92 dogs here. Once they get well, they are released from here. Sterilisation camps, vaccination camps are available for them. Awareness programmes are conducted, and we also handle animal cruelty cases."

The Animal Helpline Organisation, a well-known animal lovers' group in Siliguri, celebrates Kukur Tihar every year with devotion. Members of the organisation bathe the rescued dogs, worship them, perform rituals, and cook special meals, marking the festival with warmth and affection. (ANI)

