Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): It has been two months since the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple took place. Ever since there has been a continuous increase in the number of devotees coming here for darshan and worship. From January 22 to March 20, 1 crore 12 lakh devotees have had the privilege of worshipping Lord Ram Lalla. The number of devotees coming to Ayodhya to have the darshan of Ram Lalla has increased rapidly compared to last year, the state tourism department said.

Every day one to 1.25 lakh Ram devotees come to the temple for darshan. This number further increases during the festivals organized in Ayodhya and on Tuesdays.

According to the Tourism Department, "If we look at the figures, ever since Deepotsav started in 2017, there has been a huge increase in the number of devotees in the city of Shri Ram. In 2017, a total of 1,78,57,858 devotees visited Ramnagari. These include 1,78,32,717 Indians and 25,141 foreigners. Whereas in 2018, 1,95,34,824 Indians and 28,335 foreign citizens visited Ramnagari. Thus, a total of 1,95,63,159 devotees visited Ayodhya in the year 2018. Similarly, in the year 2019, a total of 2,04,91,724 devotees including 2,04,63,403 Indians and 28,331 foreigners visited Ayodhya. In the year 2020, there was a decrease in the number of devotees due to Corona and a total of 61,96,148 devotees including 61,93,537 Indians and 2,611 foreigners reached Ayodhya."

The Tourism Department further said that in the year 2021, 1,57,43,359 Indian and 431 foreign tourists visited Ayodhya.

"A total of 1,57,43,790 devotees came to visit Ayodhya in 2021. In this sequence, 2,21,12,402 Indian and 26,403 foreign tourists reached Ayodhya in the year 2022. A total of 2,21,38,805 devotees reached here for Ayodhya darshan in 2022. This number has increased very rapidly in the year 2023. A total of 5,75,15,423 devotees reached Ayodhya in the year 2023. These included 5,75,07,005 Indian devotees and 8418 foreign devotees," the tourism department further said.

After the Pran Pratishtha on January 22, 1 crore 12 lakh devotees visited Ayodhya till 20 March. Not only the number of Indian devotees coming to Ayodhya has increased, the number of foreign tourists coming here to see Ram Lalla is also increasing rapidly.

The state tourism department said that due to the increasing number of devotees, employment in Ayodhya has also started generating rapidly. Shops that were deserted earlier are now seeing huge crowds of customers. Crowds of tourists at food places, hotels, restaurants and decorative items shops have now become common. People believe that ever since Ram Lalla was enshrined on January 22, there has been an unexpected increase in the number of devotees and foreign tourists coming here from all over the country.

The department further said that the Yogi Adityanath government of the state is rapidly developing Ayodhya. Ayodhya is being connected by four-lane and six-lane roads. A world-class airport and railway station have been constructed. Apart from this, many other facilities are also being developed in Ayodhya. (ANI)

