India News | Singapore Airlines, SilkAir to Reinstate Flight Services in June, July

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Singapore's flag carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) and SilkAir have announced to increase the number of destinations of their network from June and July.

According to the latest updates from the airlines, scheduled service includes flights to Adelaide, Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Cebu, Christchurch, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Medan, Melbourne and Osaka.

"All flights are subject to regulatory approval. Please note that these programmes are subject to changes. Customers will be notified of schedule changes via SMS and e-mail. To receive flight updates via SMS and email, please provide your contact details in the managed booking," SIA said.

SIA has operated from Singapore's Changi to South East Asia, North East Asia, Southwest Pacific, Europe and the United States, according to airline records.

"The SIA has cut passenger capacity by about 94 per cent, which was originally scheduled for June and July 2020, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. SIA and SilkAir will continue to adjust our ability to match international air travel demand," the airline said in the statement.

According to an aviation expert, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the aviation sector was badly affected worldwide in terms of operations and finances.

Singapore Airlines has the largest Airbus 380 aircraft in its fleet and currently has four Superjumbo A380 aircraft and some SIA Boeing 777 aircraft have been parked in Alice Springs in Australia due to low demand.

India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the central government have banned schedule flight operations for international carriers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

