Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on Tuesday evening.

The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

He was just 54 years old. One of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, KK has recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is survived by his wife and children.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. (ANI)

