Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], October 16 (ANI): The family members of a person, whose body was found near the Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws since November last year, on Friday demanded justice and said that the guilty should be punished as soon as possible.

The deceased has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. He was about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

Speaking to ANI, Baldev Singh, Lakhbir Singh's father-in-law said, "We do not know how he reached Singhu border and who has taken him there. I received a call from my daughter in the morning and she told me that Lakhbir is found dead at the Singhu border."

He said that Lakhbir was a daily wager and used to go to different places for his work. "He used to go to different places for his work because he was a daily wager. Sometimes he used to visit Amritsar also for the same purpose," Baldev added.

"He has three daughters and a wife in his family. How will they survive now without him? We demand justice for him and the guilty should be punished soon," he said.

Further, Lakhbir's sister also said that he had no criminal record, rather was an innocent man.

"He took Rs 50 from me and said that he will return in a week after doing some work. But he did not return and was found dead in this manner. We do not know why he was killed and hanged in such a situation and who is responsible for it. But we want justice for him at the soonest," his sister said.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Hansraj said that at about 5 am on Friday, the Kundli police station received information about a body of a man hanged near a stage where the farmers have been protesting at the Singhu border.

"A police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man's body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were chopped off. He was found hanging on a police barricade," he added.

The DSP informed that an FIR has also been registered in the case. (ANI)

