Nokia-licensee HMD Global has launched a new smartphone under its G series in the US market, dubbed as Nokia G300. The newly introduced Nokia G300 is the brand's most affordable 5G smartphone. The key highlights of the phone are an HD display with a waterdrop notch, a triple rear circular camera module, Snapdragon 480 SoC, an 8MP selfie camera, a 4470 mAh battery with fast charging support, and more. Nokia T20 Tablet With 8,200mAh Battery & 2K Display Launched; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The device comes in a single 4GB+64GB configuration, and is priced at $199 (around Rs 15,000) and comes in a single Meteor Grey colour. The phone will be available in the US market from October 19, 2021. However, there are no details about the global availability of the Nokia G300 from the brand.

Nokia G300 (Photo Credits: Nokia)

In terms of specifications, the Nokia G300 gets a 6.52-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it gets an octa-core Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It runs Android 11 out-of-the-box.

For photos and videos, the newly launched Nokia G300 gets a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 16MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

