Kolkata, Aug 29 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported that 3,312 patients recovered from COVID-19, outnumbering new cases that stood at 3,012, according to an official bulletin.

So far, 1,27,644 people have recovered in the state, taking the discharge rate to 81.42 per cent, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said.

The state's tally of COVID-19 cases was at 1,56,766, it said.

The toll rose to 3,126 after 53 people died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

There are 25,996 active cases in the state at present, it said.

Since Friday, 43,232 samples have been tested in the state for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)