New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman who suffered a miscarriage after she was shot at by her neighbour when she objected to loud music being played by a DJ during a function at his house, continues to be critical, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who received a gunshot wound in her neck, is still on a ventilator with no improvement, they said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Says He Won’t Apologise, He is Not Savarkar. You Can Neither Be Savarkar nor … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Harish, who allegedly shot the woman, and his friend, Amit, whose gun was used in the commission of the crime, have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Ranju, a resident of Siraspur, was rushed to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh after the incident late Sunday night. She is yet to give her statement because of her condition.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Two Teachers Slap Toddlers, Throw Them on Ground at Play School in Kandivali, Act Caught on CCTV; Booked.

According to the witnesses, Sunday night, Harish was celebrating his son's birth with loud music. Ranju came out on her balcony and asked the man, who lives across the street, to stop the music.

Harish, who apparently took offence at the objection, took a gun from his friend, Amit, and opened fire at Ranju, hitting her in the neck, they told police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)