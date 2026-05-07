India News | Sirsa Slams Bhagwant Mann, Says Law and Order Situation in Punjab Not in His Control

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his remarks concerning BJP and alleged that law and order situation in the border state is not in his control.

Sirsa hoped that Punjab Police would continue its work and effectively tackle challenges posed by anti-national elements.

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"Two terror attacks happened in Jalandhar and Amritsar. Punjab CM giving such a statement upon the attack shows the mindset of AAP... They always speak in favour of Pakistan. Bhagwant Mann also said that the BJP is behind all this because of the elections, which is a shameful statement coming from the constitutional head of a state," Sirsa told reporters.

"The DGP of Punjab said that such attacks are being planned by Pakistan as India is going to celebrate one year of Operation Sindoor... The reason behind all this is that the law and order situation of Punjab is not under the control of Bhagwant Mann... I hope that the Punjab Police will keep doing their work and tackle the terrorists," he added.

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Mann had slammed BJP over its remarks concerning two blast incidents.

"Investigation is underway into these minor blasts. This is the BJP's preparation for the Punjab elections. BJP gets votes by spreading violence and fear among people. I want to tell the BJP to stop. The people of Punjab always want peace. Wherever the BJP has to contest elections, it goes there and creates fights," he said

Punjab witnessed two blasts on Tuesday in Jalandhar and Amritsar. No injuries were reported.

Jalandhar saw the first blast after a scooter caught fire around 8 pm outside the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier headquarters.

Hours later, another blast occurred in Khasa near the cantonment area in Amritsar at around 10:50 pm, prompting a swift response from police and security agencies.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav later inspected the sites of the recent low-intensity blasts reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar, and indicated the involvement of Pakistan-backed elements in these blasts.

Addressing the media after visiting the spot in Khassa, the DGP said the incident appears to be part of Pakistan's "ISI-design" to create unrest in Punjab.

"We suspect that since the anniversary of carrying out Operation Sindoor is approaching, this is a part of Pakistan's ISI designs to cause disruptions in Punjab," he said.

The DGP further stated that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law and that a coordinated investigation is underway with the Army and other agencies. Multiple teams are examining human intelligence, technical inputs and forensic evidence to establish the exact nature and origin of the blasts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)