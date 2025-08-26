Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the transfer of the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nathusari Chopta police station to the Police Lines following the death of a youth due to drugs in Nehrana village of Sirsa district. CM has also directed officials to reassess 173 villages in Sirsa that had earlier been declared drug-free, a release said.

According to the release, CM Saini on Sunday visited Dabwali town of Sirsa district to flag off the "Youth Marathon." Before this, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the district administration officials to review the ongoing development works in the district. During the meeting, it came to the notice of the Chief Minister that a newspaper had reported a case of a youth's death due to drugs in village Nehrana, which had already been declared drug-free.

Taking strict cognisance of this report, the Chief Minister immediately ordered that the SHO (Station House Officer) of Nathusari Chopta be relieved from duty with immediate effect and shifted to the Sirsa Police Lines. The Chief Minister also directed that the 173 villages declared drug-free in Sirsa district be reviewed again to check whether drugs are being supplied again in these villages. He instructed the police to keep strict surveillance on illegally sold drugs in these villages and said that in drug-free declared villages, there should not be any further drug sales or supply.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously tightening its grip on drug traffickers. To free society from this evil, coordination is being established between the police, health department, education department, and social organisations. A Special Task Force has also been formed to take action against drug traffickers.

He informed that for de-addiction and rehabilitation, 162 de-addiction centres have been opened in Haryana. De-addiction wards have also been set up in government medical colleges. In addition, de-addiction centres have been established in civil hospitals of 13 districts. So far, 3,350 villages and 876 wards in towns have been declared drug-free.

The Chief Minister informed that for de-addiction and rehabilitation, mission teams have been formed from the village and ward level up to the state level. To protect children and youth from drug addiction, a programme named 'Dhakad' has been started at the level of schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions.

He further said that to curb drug trafficking and sales effectively, Anti-Narcotics Cells have been established at the district, range, and state levels in Haryana.

CM Saini appealed to all sections of society to cooperate in making the state drug-free, saying that the government's efforts cannot be successful until every section of society participates in it, added the release. (ANI)

