Bengaluru, August 26: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday apologised for reciting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) anthem in the Assembly. Shivakumar said that he was pulling the legs of BJP leaders and did not want to hurt the feelings of anyone across party lines. Addressing a press conference, he said, "I just commented and tried to pull their (BJP) leg. Some of my friends are taking a political leap, trying to misuse it and cause confusion among the public. I do not want to hurt their feelings. If anyone has been hurt, I feel sorry for them. I would like to seek an apology from all of them." Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Recites RSS Anthem in Assembly Amid Debate over Bengaluru Stampede.

Amid speculations of him joining hands with the BJP and RSS, he reiterated that he will stay with the Congress party. "The Gandhi family cannot be questioned by anyone. I am a born congressman. I will die as a Congressman. I have a lot of followers and friends across the party line, in different political parties. I don't want to hurt anyone," the Dy CM said. Earlier, DK Shivakumar had firmly denied rumours of joining hands with the BJP and RSS, reaffirming his loyalty to the Congress party. ‘My Life Is Congress’: DK Shivakumar Dismisses Rumours of Joining BJP After Singing RSS Anthem ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome’ in Karnataka Assembly.

"My blood is Congress, and my life is Congress. I am given the responsibility of leading the party in the state, and I firmly stand with the party," he said while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha. This came after he sang the RSS anthem "Namaste Sada Vatsale Matrubhoome" in the Karnataka Assembly, which has triggered discussion on his joining the BJP. The incident occurred during a debate in the Assembly on Thursday, when BJP MLA R Ashoka pointed towards Shivakumar, emphasising that the state government should take responsibility for the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede. Dy CM Shivakumar retorted that he knew all about the BJP's tricks, and then proceeded to recite a few lines of the RSS anthem.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)