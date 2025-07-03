Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has informed the Bombay High Court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) findings in the Disha Salian death case were consistent with the conclusions drawn by the original investigating officer.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said, "So far the findings of SIT pertaining to the circumstances that caused deceased Disha Salian's death are coherent with the finding of earlier investigation officer of the said case."

However, officials added that the SIT is still continuing with further investigation to explore all angles.

The statement suggested that there were no major contradictions between the SIT's findings and the previous probe, which had ruled out foul play in the 2020 death of the 28-year-old celebrity manager.

Chitra Kishor Wagh, Maharashtra BJP Mahila Morcha President, questioned the opposition's changing stance on the probe.

While speaking to ANI, Wagh, said, "... They (Opposition) should be clear on whether they have faith in the justice system or not. When the first decision was unacceptable to them, will they accept the current decision? It is important for the opposition party to give clarity on this."

Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat also clarified that the SIT was formed to uncover the truth, not to target anyone.

"The SIT was not formed because we wanted to put someone in jail... Our intention was not to destroy someone's career. One should face the accusations against them, whether they are from the SIT, CBI, or ED. If you are found innocent, we will congratulate you as well," Shirsat told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded a public apology from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders, and Eknath Shinde after a Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) ruled out foul play in the death of Disha Salian.

Speaking to mediapersions, Raut said, "Now, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis should apologise (to Aaditya Thackeray). Narayan Rane's son Nitish Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, other BJP leaders, Eknath Shinde, all of them should apologise to Shiv Sena (UBT) and Aaditya Thackeray..."

NCP (SCP) leader Rohit Pawar also lambasted the BJP for attempting to associated Aaditya THackeray.

"Aaditya Thackeray had no relation to this incident. The BJP and its allies attempted to take political advantage by associating Disha Salian's name with Aaditya Thackeray... For political gain, these leaders tried to use the name of a person who is no more," NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar told ANI.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after she allegedly jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad area. (ANI)

