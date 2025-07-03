Surat, July 03: In a shocking case from Gujarat’s Surat city, a 16-year-old girl was found to be pregnant, with her 14-year-old brother booked for rape in connection with the incident. Police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident came to light when the girl complained of abdominal pain. Upon medical examination, doctors confirmed that she was around one-and-a-half months pregnant. The family, stunned by the revelation, filed a police complaint. Pilibhit Shocker: 2 Brothers-in-Law Rape Wife of BSF Jawan on Multiple Occasions, Blackmail Her Using Obscene Videos in Uttar Pradesh; 1 Arrested.

Initial investigation suggests that the incident occurred nearly two months ago, when the parents were away and the siblings were alone at home. Both minors are currently school students. Bhopal Horror: Gang Rapes College Girls, Films Acts and Blackmails Them Into Luring Others; 2 Arrested As Cops Find Intimate Videos on Accused’s Phone.

An FIR has been filed, and the boy has been booked under Sections 64(2) and 75(2) of the BNS, and POCSO Sections 3(a), 4, 5(j)(2), 5(n), 6, 8, and 12. These include charges related to aggravated sexual assault and situations resulting in physical incapacitation of the victim.

Police are currently conducting DNA testing and following all necessary medical and legal protocols regarding pregnancy termination. The accused boy will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board as per procedure.

Authorities have also arranged for psychological counselling for the traumatised family. Officials stated that all further steps will be taken with utmost sensitivity and in accordance with the law.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).