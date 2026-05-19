India News | SIT, Local Teams Deployed to Nab Accused in Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh Police

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): A Special Investigation Team (SIT), along with local police teams, has been deployed to apprehend the accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior official said.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajnish Kashyap Kaul said that correspondence has been initiated with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office and the Regional Passport Office in connection with a lookout notice.

Also Read | 'They Can Even Demolish My House, But I Will Never Bow Down': Abhishek Banerjee Reacts After KMC Notices on 17 Kolkata Properties.

"Regarding the lookout notice, necessary correspondence has been initiated with the DCP office, Bhopal Commissionerate, and the Regional Passport Office," ACP Kaul said.

He added that the process is underway and further action will be taken shortly.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of May 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

On efforts to apprehend the accused, he said, "Our SIT team, along with local teams, is actively engaged. We are gathering intelligence through both technical means and human sources. The DCP has also announced a reward."

Earlier, a reward of Rs 10,000 was announced for the arrest of Samarth Singh, the prime accused in the Twisha Sharma death case, a senior police official said on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the ACP Kaul stated that the police have intensified their efforts and deployed multiple teams to nab the suspect.

"A reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced in the case. Several teams have been deployed to catch the accused Samarth Singh," ACP Kaul said. The official further informed that the authorities are taking steps to ensure the accused does not flee the country.

"Correspondence has also been sent to the passport office so that constitutional action can be taken. Our 6 teams are engaged in the investigation," the ACP added.

Twisha Sharma (33), a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. She died on May 12, and her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)