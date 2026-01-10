Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 10 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government will release full details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others within the month of January.

He said the findings would be "damning".

The Chief Minister also reiterated his allegations against Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's links to Pakistan, adding that further investigations by Central agencies would reveal more facts.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, CM Sarma said, "We will reveal all details of the SIT investigation against Ali Tauqeer Sheikh and others in January itself. The revelations will be damning, and further investigation by Central agencies will bring out the full picture of the heinous acts."

Sarma alleged Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife. He reiterated the charges and claimed that the Congress leader was a "Pakistani agent", planted by "foreign power", and that he had evidence to prove it.

"Gaurav Gogoi is a Pakistani agent. He is a pure Pakistani agent. If he has the courage, lodge a defamation case against me. What I have is the evidence, he is a 100 per cent Pakistani agent. He has been planted by a foreign power in our country. He is a planted person. I am saying this with facts. As a Chief Minister, I am saying that he is a pure Pakistani agent. After giving justice to Zubeen Garg, I will prove it," Sarma told reporters.

In October last year, Sarma said the SIT report was informally discussed at a state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

He said the SIT report probing the alleged link between Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan was "very damaging and damning."

In May 2025, CM Sarma described Gogoi as a "deep-rooted Pakistani agent."

The Assam Chief Minister claimed that Gogoi had only revealed 10 per cent about his visit to Pakistan and that he and his wife are deeply involved in anti-India activities.

In February, the Assam Chief Minister said that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had visited India at least 18 times. (ANI)

