Leh, September 4: Army Chief MM Naravane, who is visiting Leh to review the ongoing border tension with China, on Friday said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "serious" and added the precautionary steps taken by the Indian Army will help in maintaining the situation. Naravane, who arrived in Ladakh on Thursday said the morale of the jawans are high and they are ready to face any challenge.

"After reaching Leh yesterday, I went to different places and talked to officers and JCOs (Junior Commissioned Officers). I reviewed the situation. The morale of jawans are very high and they are ready to face any challenges. I can say that our jawans are the best," Naravane told ANI.

"The current situation along LAC is a bit delicate (naajuk) and serious (gambhir). But we are thinking about it. For our security we had undertaken some precautionary steps and we are assured that situation will remain unchanged. We have taken steps we will help us," he said.

Brigadier level talks are being held between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army after Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

