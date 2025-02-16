New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that a chaotic situation at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) had been brought under control after a huge rush injured 15 people.

In a post on X, Vaishnaw said: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

To manage the unexpected surge of passengers, four special trains were deployed to evacuate the crowd.

"4 special trains to evacuate this unprecedented sudden rush at NDLS. The rush has now reduced," Vaishnaw added in another post on X.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

Providing further details, DCP Malhotra said, "Two trains were delayed, and due to the increased footfall, the crowd grew massive. A few people sustained injuries. As of now, the situation is under control. The sudden rush occurred within a span of 15-20 minutes after a special train was announced, prompting passengers to scramble to board it."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Fire Service dispatched four fire tenders to the site as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

