Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) Six animal thieves were arrested following a shootout with police in a jungle in Tawli village of the district on Friday, police said.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjive Kumar, police constable Rajnesh Kumar sustained bullet injuries during the shootout and was shifted to a hospital.

Also Read | Facebook's Ankhi Das Appears Before Parliament Panel on Data Privacy, Amazon Refuses.

Two accused, identified as Sanjive and Bholu, also sustained injuries, he said.

Six animal thieves, who are from Haryana, have been arrested and a car and illegal pistols have been recovered from them, police said.

Also Read | Hyundai Xcent Sub-compact Sedan Removed From Official India Website.

They were active animal thieves and wanted in several cases of loot, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)