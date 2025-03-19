Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh police have recovered six bodies after a boat capsized in Shivpuri district.

Speaking to ANI, Gwalior Inspector General Arvind Saxena said that they are searching for the body of a child.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskaan Poisoned Husband's Food, Then She and Lover Chopped Him in 15 Pieces, Meerut Police Share Horrifying Details.

"We have recovered six bodies, and we are searching for the body of a child. Four are women, while two are male children. Further investigation is underway," IG Saxena said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday evening, after which the rescue operations began. A team of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local divers resumed search and rescue operations on Wednesday morning when the boat carrying devotees capsized.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain Booked in CCTV Project Corruption Case: Atishi Alleges 'Witch-Hunt' As ACB Books AAP Leader; BJP Claims INR 7 Crore Bribe.

Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore told ANI, "In the backwaters of the Matatila Dam, there is an ancient Siddh Baba temple, and the local villagers were going there. The boat capsized, and seven people were missing, three women and four children. Eight people had escaped. SDRF and local divers are carrying out the rescue operations."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"I express condolences for the seven people who lost their lives. I have ordered an inquiry into this incident. All of us should be careful while riding boats. I express my condolences," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also expressed sorrow over the tragic boat capsize.

Taking to social media X, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote, "The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation."

He further added, "Also, the NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously working for the immediate rescue of the people missing due to drowning in the river. I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families get strength in this difficult time." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)