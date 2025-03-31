Imphal, Mar 31 (PTI) Six alleged drug traffickers and four poppy cultivators have been arrested in separate incidents in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Monday.

The six drug traffickers were arrested in connection with a case registered against them in Kangpokpi police station.

They were identified as Khaikahao Kipgen alias John (40), Letgoumang Touthang alias Amon (33), Aabi Baral (28), Jitten Kharka (22), L H Ranirou (42) and Leah Chao (44), a police statement said.

Brown sugar, concealed in 174 soap cases, and a four-wheeler were also seized from their possession on Saturday.

Four others, meanwhile, were arrested in connection with a case registered against them for indulging in illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village in Kangpokpi district, it said.

The arrested persons, identified as Janggoulen Kipgen (41), Letginlal Kipgen (41), Kamginlen Kipgen (25) and Thangminlen Kipgen (34), were apprehended on Saturday.

