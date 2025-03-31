New Delhi, March 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the country on Monday on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr and prayed for the enhancement of the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in the society. Taking to his social media handle, PM Modi wished Eid Mubarak to all. He wrote, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid-ul-Fitr, the day marking the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan for Muslims, was being celebrated in the country with enthusiasm and fervour. This Eid is one of the biggest celebrations in the Islamic calendar, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It is being celebrated with great fervor across India and the world. The festival signifies a time of joy, generosity, and unity as people come together to share meals, exchange gifts, and offer prayers for peace and harmony.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasising that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood and promotes compassion and charity. Taking to the social media platform X, President Murmu stated, "Greetings to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. This festival strengthens the feeling of brotherhood and gives the message of adopting compassion and charity. I wish that this festival brings peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone's life and strengthens the spirit of moving forward on the path of goodness in everyone's hearts."

Several other prominent leaders also extended their best wishes on the occasion. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his greetings, saying, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all. Hope this day further strengthens the bonds of harmony and brotherhood all across society. Eid Mubarak!"

The office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his hearty greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The Chief Minister said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness and harmony. "This festival of happiness strengthens social unity and increases the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony. On this festival, everyone should take a pledge to further strengthen harmony and social harmony," posted CMO.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, also took to X to express his wishes, posting, "Warmest wishes for Eid-ul-Fitr. May this joyous occasion fill every heart with peace, love, and endless blessings. Eid Mubarak!" Similarly, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju extended his greetings on Eid. He wrote in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a joyous & blessed Eid-ul-Fitr! May this special day bring happiness, prosperity, & new opportunities for all. Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness& gratitude with our loved ones."

