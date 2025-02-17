Akola, Feb 17 (PTI) At least six persons were injured on Monday in a clash between two groups from a minority community in a village in Akola district of Maharashtra, police said.

According to police, a vehicle was set afire after two groups came face to face and attacked each other with sticks and stones in Hatrun village in Balapur taluka.

The violence broke out over suspicion that a group had lodged a police complaint against members of the other group, an official said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Akola, police said, adding that the situation is under control with the deployment of a large contingent of police personnel.

Senior police officers are monitoring the situation.

No case has been registered so far over violence.

