Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Six people died in a tragic accident when a car rammed into a parked truck on National Highway 58 on Tuesday morning.

According to the information, six people identified as Shivam, Parsh, Kunal, Dheeraj, Vishal and another one, all residents of Shahdara, Delhi were going to Haridwar when the accident happened.

The accident took place at Rampur Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar at around 4:00 am on Tuesday.

Police and rescue workers reached the spot and pulled out the dead bodies trapped under the truck with the help of a crane.

Vinay Gautam, CO Sadar said "We got the information of an accident on Shahpur cut, NH-58. All the six deceased were residents of Shahdara, Delhi. The police have informed the relatives of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The damaged vehicles were removed from the spot and the traffic was made to run smoothly. At present the law and order situation at the spot is normal."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident.

"Wishing peace to the departed soul, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved family. CM has instructed the district administration officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment," a statement from CMO said. (ANI)

