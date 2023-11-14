New Delhi, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his 134th birth anniversary. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary." Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to India's First Prime Minister

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after paying tribute to Nehru at Shanti Vana in a post said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime architect of modern India. In his understanding, only a Democratic structure which gave space to various cultural, political, and socio-economic trends to express themselves could hold India together." Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Anniversary 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi Pay Tribute to India’s First Prime Minister (See Pics and Video)

Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2023

"Today, as we gather in Shanti Van, to pay our revered tributes to him, we must preserve, protect and defend India's Constitution and our long-cherished Democratic institutions and principles - his enduring legacy," Kharge said. Nehru's birthday is celebrated as the Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas'. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj (then Allahabad).

